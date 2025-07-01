Tuesday’s weather: Humid, cloudy, high of 88 with T-storm possible in the p.m.

5-Day Outlook

Today (July 1): Cloudy, very warm, & muggy with thunderstorms possible. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. High 88 (feel like 95) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, & humid. Low 71 (feel like 72) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, and less humid. High 88 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clear. Low 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun, breezy, and very warm, a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 88 Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday (4th of July): Mostly sunny and nice. High 82 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Great viewing for fireworks. Mainly clear & cool. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Comfortable with some sun & clouds. High 87 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The Fourth of July weekend is expected to remain dry, with temperatures reaching the 80s and humidity levels rising on Sunday.

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach

Weather: Partly sunny skies with areas of patchy fog. Showers are likely, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low.

UV Index: Moderate.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: South winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 60 degrees.

Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 11:00 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 05:03 PM.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, with waves approximately 2 feet. Morning fog is expected in certain areas. Showers are likely, with isolated thunderstorms in the morning transitioning to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon Some thunderstorms may bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning, while others could be severe with gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. The day will be humid, with high temperatures around 80 degrees. The chance of rain is 70 percent, and the water temperature is 69 degrees.



