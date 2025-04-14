Tuesday’s weather: Morning showers with hail or T-storm possible in the afternoon, high of 64

Today’s Weather



Expect a day of mostly cloudy skies with a few morning showers, giving way to breezy conditions. There’s a possibility of a spot thunderstorm that could contain small hail late this afternoon, so be prepared. The high will reach 64°, with winds coming from the south-southwest at 10-20+ mph. Stay alert and make the most of the day!

Mercury Rising

Get ready for some warm weather! The final full week of April is shaping up to bring us temperatures that are expected to be above normal.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Predominantly cloudy, with a few morning showers followed by breezy conditions and a potential thundershower in the afternoon. High 64 Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Becoming clear & breezy. Low 38 (feel like 27) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy, windy, and cooler. High Around 50 (feel like 44) Winds: W 15-20+ mph

Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Low 35 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Windy & warmer with some sun. High 59 (feel like 55) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 34 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday: Milder with sunshine giving way to clouds. High 64 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Cloudy & mild with showers late. Low 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Few morning showers then cloudy & warm. High 71 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Partial clearing late. Low 41 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Easter weekend will bring spring temperatures, with Saturday in the lower 70s and Easter Sunday settling in the upper 50s.

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.