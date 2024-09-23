Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and cool, high of 68

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s weather

Get ready for a day with more clouds than sun and cool temperatures. The high will reach 68 degrees.

Outlook for Sept. 24-28

Today: More clouds than sun & cool. High 68 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool with a brief shower. High 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Expect periods of showers with a total of 0.18 inches of rain later at night. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Cloudy and cool with intermittent showers, accumulating up to 0.30 inches, and a possible thundershower. High 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Showers early with some clearing late. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Nice with a mix of sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Hurricane Watch

A potential hurricane is brewing. The hurricane is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico, becoming the most powerful to hit the US this season. The next name on the list is Helene. A hurricane is expected to make landfall as a major Category 3 storm, with wind speeds between 111-129 mph, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Current projections suggest the highest landfall probability along the Florida Panhandle coast late Thursday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The final weekend of the month, marking the first full weekend of autumn is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The morning will be partly sunny, followed by periods of clouds moving over the summits. Expect highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds will be gentle, reaching up to 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

