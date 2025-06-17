    Tuesday’s weather: Overcast with afternoon showers, high of 72

    Today’s Weather

    Prepare for a captivating day ahead! Although the sky may be overcast, the afternoon promises light showers (around .10″). With temperatures peaking at 72 degrees and a gentle southeast breeze at 5-10 mph, it’s the ideal moment to savor the invigorating atmosphere. Keep that umbrella handy and embrace the beauty of the day!

    Weather Alert

    It appears that our series of wet weekends will end with the first weekend of summer, bringing sunshine and temperatures reaching the 80s.

    5-Day Outlook

    Today: Cloudy with some afternoon showers (.10″). High 72 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

    Tonight: Cloudy & more humid with showers (.10″). Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

    Wednesday: A spot morning thunderstorm giving way to some sun & humid. High 81 (feel like 85) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

    Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 66 (feel like 69) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

    Thursday: Hot & humid with sun & clouds; a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon; thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

    Thursday night: A spot thunderstorm during the evening, then partly cloudy & humid overnight, Low 66 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

    Friday (First day of summer): Some sun & less humid; not as hot. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

    Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 59 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

    Saturday: Mainly sunny & nice. High 85 Winds: W 5-10 mph

    Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

    Weather Patterns We’re Watching

    The first complete week of summer is expected to begin with temperatures reaching the 90s.

    Get Out!

    Take a Hike: Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

    Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. UV Index: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the upper 60s. Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 59 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 10:40 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM.

    Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach Southeast winds at 5 to10 mph. Waves under 1 foot. Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. High temperatures in the lower 70s. A 30 percent chance of rain. Water temperature at 62 degrees.

