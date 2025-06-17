Tuesday’s weather: Overcast with afternoon showers, high of 72

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Prepare for a captivating day ahead! Although the sky may be overcast, the afternoon promises light showers (around .10″). With temperatures peaking at 72 degrees and a gentle southeast breeze at 5-10 mph, it’s the ideal moment to savor the invigorating atmosphere. Keep that umbrella handy and embrace the beauty of the day!
Weather Alert
It appears that our series of wet weekends will end with the first weekend of summer, bringing sunshine and temperatures reaching the 80s.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Cloudy with some afternoon showers (.10″). High 72 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & more humid with showers (.10″). Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: A spot morning thunderstorm giving way to some sun & humid. High 81 (feel like 85) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 66 (feel like 69) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Hot & humid with sun & clouds; a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon; thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: A spot thunderstorm during the evening, then partly cloudy & humid overnight, Low 66 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday (First day of summer): Some sun & less humid; not as hot. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 59 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mainly sunny & nice. High 85 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first complete week of summer is expected to begin with temperatures reaching the 90s.
Get Out!
Take a Hike: Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. UV Index: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the upper 60s. Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 59 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 10:40 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM.
Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach Southeast winds at 5 to10 mph. Waves under 1 foot. Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. High temperatures in the lower 70s. A 30 percent chance of rain. Water temperature at 62 degrees.