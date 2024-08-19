Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy and a high of 71

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Expect lower humidity, breezy conditions with cloud cover, and periods of sunshine. The high will be 71 degrees.

Weather Alerts

Today’s rough surf, featuring 4 to 5-foot waves and a moderate risk of rip currents, suggests that anyone considering going into the surf should first consult with local beach patrols. Ensure you swim near a lifeguard, never swim alone or at night, and always bring a flotation device into the water.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 20-Aug. 24

Today: Anticipate lower humidity, breezy conditions with clouds, and intervals of sunshine. High 71 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool. Low 54 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun & cool with a passing shower or two. High 70 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & cool. Low 54 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 75 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny & nice. High Around 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clear & cool. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mostly sunny & very warm. High 86 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The final full weekend of August is expected to be pleasant and comfortable, with high temperatures in the 80s.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Morning showers are likely, with a possibility of afternoon showers as well. Expect highs around 50 degrees. North winds will blow at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Showers are likely in the morning, followed by more in the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Expect north winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.



Hit the Beach

Weather : Some sun breezy and less humid.

: Some sun breezy and less humid. UV Index : Moderate

: Moderate Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the upper 60s.

: In the upper 60s. Winds : Northwest winds 10-15 mph

: Northwest winds 10-15 mph Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Surf Height : 4 to 5 feet.

: 4 to 5 feet. Rip Current Risk : Moderate.

: Moderate. Hampton Beach Tides: Low tide at -0.9 feet (MLLW) occurred at 06:28 AM, and high tide at 9.1 feet (MLLW) followed at 12:24 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Anticipate northwest winds at around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. Expect wave heights near 2 feet. The day is forecasted to be mostly cloudy with lower humidity, potential showers, and high temperatures in the mid-60s. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain. The risk of lightning is low, suggesting a slight chance of thunderstorms. Water temperatures are expected to be about 71 degrees.

