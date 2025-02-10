Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, brisk, high of 34

Today’s weather

Expect a mix of sun and afternoon clouds today. The temperature will rise to 34°, but with the wind chill, it will feel as cold as 25°. Winds will be brisk from the west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Some sun with afternoon clouds. High 34 (feel like 25) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & cold. Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 31 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Expect cloudy conditions with snowfall of 2 to 4 inches beginning after midnight. Plan for a slow and slippery commute in the morning along with school cancellations. Low 20 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Expect about 1 inch of snow, followed by a mix of rain and snow.High 34 (feel like 29) Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, cold, & breezy. Low 18 (feel like 9) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday: Windy (gusts near 40 mph) & colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 27 (feel like 14) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 9 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy with afternoon snow (1-2″) High 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Snow (3-5″) Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Another winter storm this weekend

The storm’s path will determine if we receive snow, ice, or rain. Check back for updates on this weekend’s winter storm.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Observing an active snowy pattern, with some expected Wednesday night into Thursday and over the weekend.



Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 13…except 2 to 12 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 45 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 11 to 21. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.