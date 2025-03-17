Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 57

Today’s Weather

As the clouds begin to part, we’re in for a delightful treat with increasing sunshine and mild temperatures. Expect a pleasant high of 57 degrees, accompanied by gentle breezes from the NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Perfect weather to step outside and enjoy the day!

Weather News

Get ready to welcome the first weekend of Spring with open arms! Enjoy a delightful mix of sunshine and dry weather, as temperatures warm up into the pleasant 50s. It’s the perfect opportunity to embrace the outdoors and soak in the refreshing vibes of the season!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Clouds giving way to Increasing sunshine and mild. High 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: For the last day of winter, some sun & clouds. High Near 60 Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 35 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday (Astronomical Spring, 5.01 AM): Some sun & clouds with a spring feel. High 60 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Mild & breezy with rain (.25″) late. Low 41 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Turning colder & windy with rain mixing with and changing to wet snow (3″). High 41 in the morning with temperatures falling through the 30s. Winds: NNW 15-25+ mph

Friday night: Clearing, windy, and cold. Low 30 (feel like 21) Winds: NW 15-20 mph

Saturday: Moring sun with some afternoon clouds and not as cool. High 55 (feel like 50) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with some rain mixed with snow late. Low 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The potential for a spring snowstorm on the last weekend of March!! Stay tuned for updates.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire Friday: Clouds in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the upper 30s. Northwest winds will blow at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as 8 degrees above zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.