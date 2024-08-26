Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Humid and warmer conditions are expected, with a combination of sunshine and clouds. The high will be around 85 degrees but will feel more like 90.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 27-Aug. 31

Today: Humid & warmer, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Expect mostly cloudy and humid weather with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm in the area. High 85 (feel like 89) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Early showers followed by partial clearing and less humidity later on. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Partial sunshine, with less warmth and comfort. High 74 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Nice with a mix of sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun & muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 81) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Humid with an early thunderstorm. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable



Weather Patterns We’re Watching



Sunday marks the first day of Meteorological Fall, featuring warmer temperatures with intervals of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the mid-80s. Labor Day Monday some sun with a high of 80.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s, except around 60 degrees at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will be up to 10 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: The morning will be partly sunny, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s. Expect light and variable winds, shifting to the west at around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly sunny.

: Mostly sunny. UV index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon. Water Temperature : 65 degrees.

: 65 degrees. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 06:18 AM. Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 12:31 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect light and variable winds shifting to the southwest at about 5 mph in the afternoon. Wave heights will remain below 1 foot. The day will be sunny with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. No thunderstorms are expected during this time. The water temperature will be around 72 degrees.





