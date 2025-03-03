Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, milder, high of 46

Today’s Weather

Experience a milder day with a delightful blend of sunshine and clouds! The temperature is expected to reach a high of 46°, although it may feel slightly cooler at 41°. Enjoy a refreshing southwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph as you make the most of the day!

Weather Alerts

Early March storm to increase flood risk in New England. Temperatures are expected to rise, heavy rain will occur, and significant snowmelt in New England may increase the risk of flooding in the middle of the first week of March.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 46 (feel like 41) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 35 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Periods of rain (.25″), breezy, & mild. High 52 Winds: S 10-15+ mph

Wednesday night: Mild & windy with rain (.50″) with street flooding possible. Low 49 (feel like 41) Winds: S 15-25+ mph

Thursday: Cloudy and mild with some rain showers. High 55 (feel like 50) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, colder, and breezy. Low 25 (feel like 12) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph

Friday: Very windy with some sun & clouds. High 41 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 20-30+ (gusts over 40 mph possible)

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy. Low 28 (feel like 20) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Saturday: An early snow flurry with some afternoon sun & breezy. High 43 (feel like 38) Winds:

Saturday night (Put clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed.): Becoming clear & cold. Low 23 (feel like 18) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting next Tuesday through Friday for the second week of March a spring feel with temperatures in the 50s! (This Saturday night put clocks ahead 1 hour!)

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: The summits are obscured with scattered snow showers expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 20s, accompanied by west winds of 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds will be around 40 mph, increasing to about 50 mph in the afternoon, with gusts possibly reaching up to 70 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of snow. In the morning, wind chill values could drop as low as -19 degrees Fahrenheit.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.