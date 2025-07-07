Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny with heavy rain developing in the afternoon, high of 89

5-Day Outlook

Today: Some sun with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm later in the day; very warm and humid; storms can bring flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts. High 89 (feel like 95) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 69 (feel like 70) Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun and humid. High 82 (feel like 88) Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 64 (feel like 62) Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and a little less humid. High 76 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy with a passing shower. High 78 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 61 (feel like 64) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid, and warmer. High 83 (fell like 90) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 63 (feel like 66) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The upcoming weekend will begin with dry conditions and conclude with some showers, accompanied by temperatures reaching the 80s.

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach

Weather: Partly sunny with a high likelihood of showers and scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: South winds at approximately 5 mph, shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 63 degrees.

Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.2 feet (MLLW) 10:41 AM. Low 1.7 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: West winds approximately 5 mph. Waves under 1 foot. Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers expected in morning, to likely showers in the afternoon. Humid conditions with highs in the lower 80s. Probability of rain at 60 percent. Water temperature at 70 degrees.