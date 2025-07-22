Tuesday’s weather: Summer breeze, makes me feel fine, blowing from the northeast, high of 81

Today’s Weather



Bask in the warmth of the sun with a delightful high of 81 degrees! Enjoy a gentle breeze blowing from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph—perfect weather for outdoor fun!



5-Day Outlook

Tonight: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & comfortable. High 86 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Hazy sun, breezy, hot, and more humid. High 95 (feel like 98) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 74 (feel like 77) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Hazy, very hot, breezy, and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 100 (feel like 103) Winds: WSW 15-20 mph

Friday night: Humid and warm with scattered thunderstorms expected early, followed by clearing later. Low 73 (feel like 75) Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun & humid. High 91 (feel like 96) Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 66 (feel like 67) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

July Heat on the Horizon

The heat is expected to return later this week; stay hydrated. For many who have grown weary of the prolonged days of high humidity and soaring temperatures in New Hampshire, a brief respite is expected through Wednesday. However, the fourth heat wave of the season is on the horizon to arrive on Thursday and last through the start of the final weekend of July.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The fourth heat wave of the season is set to begin on Thursday and will continue until through the start of the final weekend in July.

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Partly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s, except for lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds of 10 to20 mph are expected, with gust up to 40 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly sunny during the morning, transitioning to mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Northwest winds will blow at speeds up to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Water Temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Tide Current Risk: None.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 09:47 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 03:56 PM.

Northwest winds at approximately 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Waves are less than 1 foot at the north end of the lake and around 1 foot at the south end. The weather is sunny, not as warm, and less humid, with high temperatures near 70 degrees. The water temperature is 75 degrees. The water will be warmer than the air temperature!!

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach:

Northwest winds at approximately 5 mph. Wave heights under1 foot. Sunny with temperatures reaching the mid-70s. Water temperature is 74 degrees.

