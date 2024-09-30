Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and cooler, high of 68

Tuesday’s weather

First day of October: Expect cooler temperatures with a blend of sunshine and clouds. The high will be around 68 degrees.

Outlook for Oct. 1-5

Today (First Day of October): Cooler, with a mix of sun and clouds. High 68 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Pleasant and mild with some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Periods of clouds and sun, pleasantly warm. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Some clouds with a few showers. High 72 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear & cool. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for Columbus Day, October 14, predicts abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Weather Alerts

The October temperature outlook indicates warmer than usual conditions, with above-average precipitation expected.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: Summits will be intermittently visible through the clouds. Expect highs in the lower 50s with southeast winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Peaks emerging from the clouds, with highs in the upper 50s. Expect southeast winds at speeds up to 10 mph and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page



