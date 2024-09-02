Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 75

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather



Get ready for a beautiful day! The weather will be sunny and nice with a high of 75.

5-Day Forecast Sept. 3-7

Today: Sunny & nice. High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mainly sunny & milder. High Around 80 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 54 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clouding up & more humid with some showers late. Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid with some showers. High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with some rain. Low 59 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

The potential for wet weather may impact weekend plans. Check Manchester and Nashua Ink Link frequently for updates on the weekend weather.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of September will be leaf-changing weather with sunny dry days and cool nights.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: The weather will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s, except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds will be around 40 mph, decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values can be as low as 8 degrees above zero in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the lower 70s.

: In the lower 70s. Winds : West winds around 5 mph.

: West winds around 5 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 65 degrees.

: 65 degrees. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:39 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 12:31 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northwest winds at 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves at around 2 feet. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. There are no thunderstorms forecasted during this period. The water temperature is 71 degrees.







