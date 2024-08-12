Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 84

Tuesday’s Weather

Get ready for a beautiful day today! The weather will be mostly sunny and nice, with a high of 84 degrees. Enjoy the sunshine! Remember the sunscreen.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 13-Aug. 17

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 84 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & comfortable. High 85 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun & slightly more humid with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. High 79 (feel like 86) Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun & humid. High 86 (feel like 90) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Humid with some clouds & sun; a passing afternoon shower. High 82 (feel like 85) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph


Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This week is expected to be mainly dry and pleasant, with high temperatures in the 80s—slightly more humidity on Thursday lasting into the weekend.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower 60s, except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Expecting northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Expect northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

Hit the Beach

  • Weather: Sunny.
  • UV index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
  • Winds: The wind will be coming from the west at around 5 mph, and it will shift to the southwest in the afternoon.
  • Water Temperature: 66 degrees.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
  • Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides for Hampton Beach: High tide will be at 7.0 feet (MLLW) at 06:05 AM, and low tide will be at 1.8 feet (MLLW) at 12:16 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northwest winds around 10 mph, with waves less than 1 foot. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. No thunderstorms are forecasted for this period. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

