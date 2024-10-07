Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 65

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 65 degrees.

Outlook for Oct. 8-12

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 65 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & cool. High 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mix sun & clouds with a chilly breeze. High 59 (feel like 56) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny, breezy, & nice. High 65 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Low 51 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 71 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton Hurricane Milton is expected to be a major Category 3 hurricane as it targets the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night. Florida has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Milton, predicted to hit the western peninsula Wednesday night as a major hurricane, with wind gusts reaching 140-165 mph and a record storm surge of up to 20 feet.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



The Columbus Day weekend weather forecast begins with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s, concluding with rain and cooler conditions on Columbus Day.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, later clearing to become partly sunny. Expect highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Morning summits will be shrouded in clouds, later giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the upper 40s, with northwest winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 35 mph.



Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

