Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 85

Tuesday’s Weather



Mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 85 degrees.

5-Day Forecast July 2-July 6

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 85 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds with a comfortable breeze. High 86 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

4th of July: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 91 (feel like 98) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Some clouds, warm, & humid. Low 69 Winds SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Expect a warm wet July

The first month of meteorological summer has come to an end having observed drier and warmer temperatures than normal. July is projected to be warmer and potentially wetter than normal, so enjoy the warm and low-humidity conditions while they last.

July Temperature Outlook

July Precipitation Outlook

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of July is anticipated to be hot and humid, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees, marking the onset of our second heat wave. The second week of July will be characterized by sticky and hot.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s, except near 60 degrees at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds will be around 15 mph in the morning, then become light and variable.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly sunny, later turning to mostly cloudy. Expect highs in the lower 70s. North winds will be around 10 mph, becoming light and variable later on.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny. UV Index: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the mid-70s. Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Water Temperature: 60 degrees. Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 08:57 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 03:10 PM. Jump in a Lake Expect north winds at approximately 10 mph, with wave heights around one foot. The forecast is partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is 69 degrees.

