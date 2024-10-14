Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, breezy, chilly with high of 53

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Sunny with a breeze and a chill in the air. The high is 53 degrees, feeling more like 47.

Outlook for Oct. 15-19

Today: Some sun, breezy, & chilly. High 53 (feel like 47) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Some clouds & cold. Low 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sunny breaks with a chilly breeze. High 53 (feel like 48) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Clear & cold with some areas of frost. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Lots of sunshine & cool. High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold with some patchy frost. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Sunny & milder. High 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Clear & chilly. Low around 40 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Sunny & nice. High Around 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Clear & milder. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Milder Weather Ahead

Get ready for some milder weather ahead! This week, the October chill sets in with the season’s first frost, while temperatures are expected to rise above average next weekend and into the following week.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend, temperatures are expected to rise to around 70 degrees, with the following week’s temperatures averaging higher than normal.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured with a possibility of snow showers. Expect highs in the lower 30s, except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. There is a 40 percent chance of snow. Wind chill values could be as low as 7 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The summits will be obscured, with a possibility of snow showers. Expect highs in the upper 30s. Westerly winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 55 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of snow. Wind chill values may drop as low as 5 degrees above zero.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





