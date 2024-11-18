Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, breezy, high of 55

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Tuesday’s Weather

The weather will be mostly sunny with breezy conditions. The high temperature is expected to reach 55 degrees, but it may feel like 50 degrees.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 55 (feel like 50) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mild with periods of sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing late. Low 39 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy, windy, & cooler with periods of rain (.50″). High 47 Winds: ENE 10-20+ mph

Thursday night: Periods of Rain (.50″). Low 39 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy, breezy, & cool with an afternoon shower (.15″). High 48 (feel like 45) Winds: N 10-15 mph

Friday night: Early showers then mostly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & breezy. High 50 (feel like 44) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 37 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Drought Persists

The drought persists, though some rain is expected on Thursday; however, it won’t be sufficient to break the drought. Since September 1st, there has been only 3.09 inches of rain, whereas the normal rainfall should be 9.47 inches, indicating a deficit of 6.38 inches.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, predicts a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The summits will be obscured, with scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds will be approximately 30 mph, increasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 75 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Wind chill values may drop below 1 below in the afternoon.





Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds intermittently. Expect scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures will peak in the upper 30s. Northwest winds will start at around 15 mph, increasing to approximately 25 mph by the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Wind chill values may drop as low as 11 degrees.

Bretton Woods reopens on Saturday.






