Tuesday’s weather: Sunny delight mixed with a few clouds, high of 70

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Follow our YouTube channel here.
Today’s Weather
Get ready for a delightful mix of sunshine and clouds today! With a high temperature approaching 70 degrees, it’s a perfect day to soak up some rays. Enjoy a light breeze from the east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph—ideal for a stroll or outdoor activities!
Enjoy the dry conditions through Friday
Enjoy the dry conditions through Friday. Make the most of the dry weather expected over the next few days in New Hampshire. It appears that part of the weekend will bring wet conditions to the area. Precipitation for May has been higher than normal for much of the region, especially in southern New Hampshire. By the 12th, rainfall in the Manchester and Nashua area measured 7.35 inches, making it one of the top four wettest locations so far this month.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Some sun & clouds. High Near 70 Winds: ESE 5-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & warm. High 73 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with few showers late. Low 57 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & warm with a few showers in spots. High 72 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy & warmer with hit or miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & mild with some showers. Low 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & warm with showers by evening. High 73 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with showers. Low 54 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.