Tuesday’s weather: Sunny delight mixed with a few clouds, high of 70

Today’s Weather



Get ready for a delightful mix of sunshine and clouds today! With a high temperature approaching 70 degrees, it’s a perfect day to soak up some rays. Enjoy a light breeze from the east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph—ideal for a stroll or outdoor activities!

Enjoy the dry conditions through Friday

Enjoy the dry conditions through Friday. Make the most of the dry weather expected over the next few days in New Hampshire. It appears that part of the weekend will bring wet conditions to the area. Precipitation for May has been higher than normal for much of the region, especially in southern New Hampshire. By the 12th, rainfall in the Manchester and Nashua area measured 7.35 inches, making it one of the top four wettest locations so far this month.