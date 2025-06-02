Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, high of 80; don’t miss breathtaking sunset from distant wildfires

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Get ready for a beautiful day ahead! Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, with a high reaching 80 degrees. As the sun sets, the smoke from distant wildfires will add a unique touch to the horizon, creating a breathtaking display. Enjoy the gentle, variable winds throughout the day!
Weather Alerts
5-Day Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny & warmer; smoke from distant wildfires will enhance the sunset. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Hazy sun & hot with increasing humidity. High 91 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear, mild, and humid. Low 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid with a gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 92 (feel like 96) Winds: WSW 5-15+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 68 Wind: Light & Variable
Friday: Not as hot with some sun, warm, & humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 86 (feel like 92) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Evening thunderstorms; mild and humid. Low 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Not as warm but humid with morning showers giving way to afternoon thunderstorms. High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: A couple of evening thunderstorms; otherwise, clearing and turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend will begin with showers and humidity, transitioning to sunshine and reduced humidity by the end, accompanied by temperatures in the 70s.
Get Out!
Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 60s, except for mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly sunny, with highs reaching the upper 60s. West winds will blow at speeds of up to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.
Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Sunny. UV index: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the mid 60s. Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 50 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach Winds will be light and variable, to southwest at approximately 5 mph in the afternoon. Waves remain under 1 foot. The day will be sunny with temperatures reaching the mid-70s. The water temperature is 55 degrees.