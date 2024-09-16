Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, humid, high of 87

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s weather

Abundant sunshine, a bit more humid, and very warm. High of 87 degrees (feels like 89).

Forecast for Sept. 17-21

Today: Lots of sunshine slightly more humid and very warm. High 87 (feel like 89) Winds: S 5-10 mph



Tonight: Clouding up & humid. Low 66 Winds: S 5-10 mph



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warm, and slightly humid. High 84 (feel like 86) Winds: SE 5-10 mph



Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & humid. Low 66 Winds: NE 5-10 mph



Thursday: Mostly cloudy and slightly humid with a few showers. High 77 Winds: NE 5-10 mph



Thursday night: Some showers and humid. Low 63 Winds: NE 5-10 mph



Friday: Mostly cloudy with some morning showers. High 76 Winds: NE 5-10 mph



Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: NE 5-10 mph



Saturday: Some sun & cooler with a brisk breeze. High 69 Winds: NE 10-15 mph



Saturday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Precipitation Watch

The highest likelihood of showers is expected from Thursday afternoon through to Friday morning.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The Autumnal Equinox on Sunday will bring a crisp feeling to the air with a high near 79.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Westerly winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Westerly winds will be gentle, reaching up to 10 mph, but gusts may reach up to 25 mph..

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.









