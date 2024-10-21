Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, warm, high of 76

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Get ready for a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures reaching a high of 76 degrees!

Outlook for Oct. 22-26

Today: Sunny & very warm. High 76 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Sun & clouds but still very warm. High 77 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: A passing shower late and mild. Low 52 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Times of clouds & sunshine, breezy and cooler. High 60 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: A brief morning shower followed by mostly cloudy skies. High 60 West 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clearing & cold. Low 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Record high-temperature yesterday!

Yesterday’s high of 82 at1:27 PM broke the record of 77 set in 2017 and 1969.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Expect a return to the usual October chill by the week’s end, lasting through the start of next week—the last few days of October temperatures around 70.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Expect light and variable winds, shifting to the southwest at around 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





