Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and brisk, high of 50 – no foolin’

Today’s Weather



Today, for the first day of April, will be a mostly sunny day, but don’t forget to hold onto your hats! With brisk northwest winds gusting at 20-25+ mph, it’s going to feel a bit cooler—highs will reach around 50 degrees, but it may only feel like 43. Perfect weather for a refreshing walk, just make sure to hold onto the hat!

Weather Alerts

The outlook for April temperatures likely above normal.

5-Day Outlook

Today (April 1st): Mostly sunny, windy, and cooler. High 50 (feel like 43) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, & colder. Low 23 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Wednesday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds & cool. High 47 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with light mix to rain (.25″). Low 35 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Morning rain; otherwise, considerable cloudiness and warmer, becoming breezy in the afternoon. High 64 (feel like 59) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun and mild. High 65 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain by evening. High 51 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Periods of rain (.25″) and drizzle. Low 37 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend some April showers with highs around 50 degrees.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.