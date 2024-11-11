Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and cooler, high of 49 + Rocky Mountain snow

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Tuesday’s Weather

The forecast is mostly sunny with windy and cooler conditions. The presence of gusty winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation significantly increases the risk of brush fires. The high will be 49 degrees, feeling more like 39, with northwest winds at 20-30+ mph.

5- Day Outlook Nov. 12-16

Tonight: Clear, breezy, and cold. Low 28 (feel like 22) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Sunny & chilly. High 47 Winds: N 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clear & quite cold. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun & cool. High 46 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 52 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 40 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The next significant rainfall is anticipated on Thursday, November 21st. with an expected amount close to half an inch.

Rocky Mountains SNOW!



Over four feet of snow have blanketed parts of Colorado, and the view of this fresh snow cover from space is simply breathtaking. An intense early-season storm indeed!



New Hampshire ski areas will soon be open. Keep an eye on Manchester and Nashua Ink Link for weather forecasts and updates on ski areas.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. There is a possibility of snow showers (1-2″) in the morning, with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds will range from 45 to 55 mph, increasing to 55 to 75 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values may drop as low as 15 below zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with a possibility of snow showers (1-2″) in the morning. Expect highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds will be blowing at 30 to 40 mph, with gusts reaching up to 85 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of snow. Wind chill values may drop as low as 4 degrees below zero in the afternoon.





