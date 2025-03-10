Tuesday’s weather: Warmer today, high of 64

Today’s Weather

Sap-flowing weather for today, with a warm day and a chilly night. Today’s weather promises to be invigorating, featuring sap flow that signals the arrival of warm temperatures throughout the day, with a high of 64. However, prepare for a refreshing chill as night falls. Embrace the warmth now and enjoy the crisp evening!

Temperature Outlook

Temperatures are averaging above normal this week, giving a feel of spring that should last throughout the spring months of March, April, and May. https://media-

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & spring like. High 64 (feel like 61) Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, & chilly. Low 30 (feel like 20) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Breezy and not as mild with some sun & clouds. High 48 (feel like 41) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy & chilly with a few snow showers late. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. High 45 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy & chilly. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun & mild. High 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Mainly cloudy & chilly. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. Low 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Monday, for St. Patrick’s Day, the weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with showers and temperatures reaching the mid-50s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, with summits occasionally clouded. Temperatures will reach the lower 40s. Expect southwest winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds will be around 40 mph, increasing to approximately 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values could drop as low as 4 degrees above zero in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.