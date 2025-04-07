Tuesday’s weather: Windy and chilly day, with a wintry mix, high of 41

Today’s Weather



Brace yourself for a windy and chilly day ahead! Overcast skies will mark the morning, bringing occasional rain or snow showers. However, as the afternoon unfolds, you’ll enjoy refreshing intervals of clouds and sunshine. Expect a high of 41 degrees, but don’t be fooled – with the brisk west winds blowing at 15 to 25 mph or more, it may feel like a crisp 32 degrees. Make sure to bundle up!

Weather Alerts

The pattern will bring chilly air early this week accompanied at times by harsh winds. With freezing temperatures Wednesday & Thursday mornings with lows in the middle 20s, make sure to protect tender vegetation.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Windy and chilly; cloudy in the morning with occasional rain or snow showers, followed by intervals of clouds sunshine in the afternoon. High 41 (feel like 32) Winds: W 15-25+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, & cold. Low 26 (feel like 11) Winds: WNW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, brisk, and chilly. High 45 (feel like 38) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 26 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 53 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Few evening showers otherwise mainly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy with showers. High 49 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy with rain (.50″) & drizzle. Low 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday: A cold rain. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Periods of showers (.15″) Low 41 (feel like 39) Winds: N 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week will be warmer with highs around 60 degrees!!!

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to west around 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the afternoon.