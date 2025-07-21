Turner files to run for new school board term from Ward 1

Julie Turner on July 21, 2025. Photo/Julie Turner

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 1 Board of School Committee Member Julie Turner filed to run for another term on Monday morning, highlighting the beginning of the second and final week of candidate signups for the 2025 Manchester Municipal Election.

Turner has served on the board for 4 ½ years and she hopes to build on her efforts with another term. If elected, she says her key focus will be recruitment and retention of staff, sometime she fears may be difficult given the recently passed budget for the 2026 Fiscal Year.

“I think there’s been a lot of nervous energy among the staff since the budget was passed forward, so moving forward I want to make it clear that having quality professional educators is a priority,”

Turner also hopes to advance the second phase of the Manchester School District Facilities Plan, which has stalled after pushback from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

“Our facilities are way outdated compared to nearby districts, it’s time for us to stop kicking the can down the road,” she said.

Although it remains to be seen if she will have an opponent this fall, Ward 1 will see a race for Alderman between Planning Board Chair Bryce Kaw-uh, who filed on Monday, and former Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh, who is expected to file later in the week. Turner expressed positive opinions of both Kaw-uh and Cavanaugh.

“I’m a fan of both candidates and I know they both support public schools, so it will be interesting to see how that race pans out,” she said.