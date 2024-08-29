Twenty-Seven Years of the New England Homebrewers Jamboree

BREWERY SCENE

by Jeff Rogers

Come to Tamworth Camping Area September 6th-7th and enjoy the 27th Annual New England Homebrewers Jamboree! I’ve attended this five times and they have all been absolutely wonderful. We once had a falconer in attendance, letting his trained bird fly over the crowd. We watched fire dancing after dark. We saw kids selling string necklaces, each holding a couple dozen pretzels. I tried *SO* many beers I’d never had before – rauchbiers, gruits, goses, saisons, braggots – and disappointments were exceedingly rare. I once had a beer that was 24% ABV, and absolutely would not have guessed it was that strong – though I did feel it afterward, even from a small pour.

An ambitious brewer.

Twenty-seven years ago a few people were sitting by a fire and had a vision that has evolved into one of New England’s premier homebrewing events. NOTE: this is purely an amateur brewing event; professional brewers and brewing companies are not allowed! This event brings together homebrewers from all over New England and beyond. Brewers of all types converge into one space and sample the best they have to offer. Each brewer or brewing club serves small tasting pours to registered attendees (who have a stamp and/or bracelet). The event also has food trucks, picnic tables and a stage for live music.

While the event is great for all the dedicated homebrewers and beer lovers, it also supports a very worthy cause – the New Hampshire Chapter of the Make A Wish Foundation. For the last four years the Jamboree has achieved Wish Granter status by donating at least $10,000. This money is used to bring joy to the life of a child struggling with critical illnesses and to make a difference.

Happy (hoppy?) tattoo.

See the Jamboree’s Facebook event page: New England Homebrewers Jamboree Facebook Page

Not to be missed is the spacious tent of the South Shore Brew Club. One year they brought with them 44 distinct brews, all listed on numbered signs overhead. Many were delicious. Warning: this event can seriously overflow your taste buds!

Brewing Clubs

Below are photos showing some of the clubs that have attended in the past.

Club Beer Lists

Photos below show some of the clubs’ beer lists.

The People & the Space

Just the Facts

Tamworth Camping Area is located at:

306 Depot Rd

Tamworth, NH 03886

Phone: +1 (603) 323-8031

Website: tamworthcamping.com