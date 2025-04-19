Two Bohrofen Blasts Help New Hampshire Even Series 

Photo/ NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH – A pair of home runs from right fielder Jace Bohrofen kickstarted a come-from-behind victory, as Los Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire (5-5) downed the Harrisburg Senators (6-7) at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night, 6-5. New Hampshire plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the second home run by Bohrofen and the first of the season for shortstop Josh Rivera, a three-run fly.

After starter CJ Van Eyk allowed one earned run in five innings, Hunter Gregory walked and struck one batter out. Reliever Ryan Jennings fell in line for the win for New Hampshire and improved to 1-1 on the season. Left-handed reliever Jimmy Burnette (S, 1) closed out his first save of the season by striking out the side in the top of the ninth inning to complete the 6-5 victory.

Senators starter Seth Shuman held the lid on New Hampshire with six strike outs in six innings, responsible only for the first Bohrofen homer. Fellow lefty Garrett Davila (L, 0-1) surrendered four earned runs in a five-run seventh inning for New Hampshire.

Harrisburg struck first in the top of the first on an RBI single from catcher CJ Stubbs before right fielder Carlos De La Cruz scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. The Senators plated one more run in the top of the second on left fielder Daylen Lile’s RBI single, and Harrisburg led 3-0 after two innings.

Bohrofen cut into the Senators’ lead with his first home run, a solo shot off the top of the Delta Dental Stadium video board in right-center field, which made it 3-1 after four frames.

First baseman Peyton Williams began the top of the seventh with a hit-by-pitch before Bohrofen clubbed his second home run of the night to tie Harrisburg, 3-3. After more runners reached in the seventh and a Harrisburg pitching change, the shortstop Rivera belted a first-pitch fastball to left field to take a 6-3 lead.

The Senators bounced back in the top of the eighth on a two-run blast from Stubbs, but all three batters were fanned by Burnette in the top of the ninth as New Hampshire held on, 6-5.