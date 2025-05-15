U.S. Amateur Soccer Championship coming to Memorial next month

Chabot McDonough Memorial Field at Manchester Memorial High School. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This year, the best amateur soccer team in the United States will be decided in the Queen City.

Next month, Chabot McDonough Field at Manchester Memorial High School will host the 2025 Steinbrecher Cup. Now in its 12th year, this year’s tournament initially included the 2024 US Adult Soccer Association champion New York Pancyprians, 2024 National Premier Soccer League champion El Farolito, 2024 US League Two champion New Hampshire Seacoast United Phantoms and the 2024 United States Specialty Sports Association champion Houston Regals. With the withdrawal of New York Pancyprians, 2024 Steinbrecher Cup champion West Chester United will take their place.

The event is named after recently deceased former U.S. Soccer Secretary General Hank Steinbrecher, one of the key figures behind the 1994 FIFA Men’s World Cup and 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup coming to the United States.

Semi-final games will take place on June 6 as El Farolito will play West Chester at 5 p.m., followed by Houston Regals against New Hampshire Seacoast United Phantoms at 7:30 p.m. The championship game will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.