U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorses Pappas at Palace Theatre event

From left, local business owner Liz Hitchcock, U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas and Stephen McAllister, Vice President of Eastern Region for the United States Chamber of Commerce.

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) for his tireless advocacy on behalf of New Hampshire’s small businesses and economy in an event at the Palace Theatre spotlight room.

“I’m honored to receive this endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and I look forward to continuing to partner with them in the fight to create a thriving economy and support small businesses. Our small businesses here in New Hampshire define the character of our communities and drive our economy forward. We need someone in Congress who is attuned to their interests and understands their challenges. That’s why I’ve been focused on putting the needs of New Hampshire small businesses and workers front and center, and that’s what I’ll continue to do in Congress,” said Pappas.

“Representative Chris Pappas has been a relentless champion for job creators, main streets, and the workforce in New Hampshire’s first Congressional District. He has a small business background and he has been a champion in Congress representing New Hampshire families by standing up for pro-growth solutions. The Chamber is proud to support Representative Pappas in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators and Americans,” said Stephen McAllister, Vice President of Eastern Region for the United States Chamber of Commerce.

“I know firsthand how vital small businesses are to our communities. That’s why having someone like Chris Pappas representing us in Congress means so much to me. Chris stands with our small business community, and we need to stand with him. His ability to cut through the noise and deliver bipartisan solutions is exactly what we need in Washington,” said Liz Hitchcock, Manchester small business owner and entrepreneur.

In Congress, Congressman Chris Pappas has been a staunch ally of New Hampshire’s Main Street businesses. Speakers highlighted Pappas’s work to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act, cut business taxes on research and innovation, and support small businesses and local chambers of commerce.