U.S. Marshals seek Londonderry fugitive as charges pile up in three states

Kristofer Haken, 46, of Londonderry is wanted by Portland, Maine, police in connection with a fatal shooting in Mane in July that stemmed from a fight between two motorcycle clubs. Haken in 2011 was convicted of a shooting during a similar fight in Manchester, in which a teenage bystander was injured. Photos/Portland Police Department and U.S. Marshal Service

PORTLAND, Maine – A Londonderry man who’s wanted in three states on a variety of charges, including in connection with a July shooting death in Maine, is now also being sought by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Kristofer Haken, 46, managed to slip from law enforcement’s grasp after he was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge in Vermont last month. He’s been sought by Portland, Maine, police since last October in connection with the fatal shooting of Susan McHugh, 54, during a clash between the Outlaws and FSU motorcycle clubs. Haken was convicted in 2011 of an Outlaws-related shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire.

His Vermont disappearing act last month has led to a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, issued by the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Offender Task Force, in Portland.

Portland, Maine, police in October issued a warrant on several charges related to McHugh’s death and serious injuries to her husband and another man. The Maine warrant is for criminal conspiracy and two counts of elevated aggravated assault.

He’s also wanted in New Hampshire on a parole violation and in Vermont for failure to appear, according to a U.S. Federal Marshal Service Tuesday news release.

“Haken is aware of his wanted status and is actively taking measures to avoid apprehension by law enforcement,” according to the release. “Investigators further believe Haken is being aided by numerous associates and additional charges may be forthcoming for aiding a fugitive.”

Haken “should be considered dangerous as well as possibly armed,” the release said. He is described as 5-foot-9, 220 pounds with blond hair that he wears in dreadlocks and blue eyes. The news release said he’s known to frequent Londonderry, Manchester and Barnstead, New Hampshire; Lebanon, Maine; White River Junction, Vermont; and Albany, New York.

Surveillance video shows members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club arriving at a Portland, Maine, bar, according to police. Members of the motorcycle club attacked members of another club, killing Susan McHugh, of Gray, Maine. Kristofer Haken, of Londonderry, who police say is a members of the Outlaws, is still being sought in connection with the homicide. Photo/Surveillance video image released by Portland PD

Maine fatal shooting

In July’s clash between the Outlaws and another motorcycle gang, six men were arrested in connection with McHugh’s death and the related assault of her husband and another man.

Aaron Karp, 47, of Naples, Maine, who police said shot McHugh, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month.

The Outlaws group attacked McHugh’s group at Samuel’s Bar in Portland with weapons including a sledgehammer, wrench and knife, police said. McHugh, crouched behind a car, shot at the Outlaws with her husband’s gun, police said. Karp then took nine shots at McHugh. McHugh was hit by one and died at the scene.

McHugh’s husband, Troy, and a friend, William Holmes, were both hospitalized with skull fractures.

Most of the Outlaws members left the scene before police arrived, but police found Haken, grazed by a bullet, still on site, according to news reports at the time. He was later released by police. When charges were filed in October, police couldn’t find him.

2010 Manchester shooting

Haken was also involved in a nonfatal Manchester shooting in April 2010, that, like last year’s Maine shooting, stemmed from a brawl between two motorcycle gangs.

Haken fired a shotgun out the window of a car at three high school students who had arrived to buy a pizza.

Jarred Pellerin, 18, was seriously wounded by pellet shots from the .20-gauge shotgun, according to news reports at the time. Pellerin and his friends weren’t involved, but were simply bystanders to a fight between the Outlaws and another motorcycle club.

Haken was sentenced to a minimum of 7½ years after he pled guilty to assault charges.

The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Offender Task Force asks that anyone with information about Haken’s whereabouts contact the Marshal Service, Maine, District, at [email protected], submit a USMS Tip, or call 1-877-WANTED-2.