Understanding heart disease in women: Symptoms, risks, and prevention

Heart disease does not discriminate based on gender. Both women and men are at significant risk for this life-threatening condition. However, the causes, symptoms, and outcomes often differ between the sexes, frequently leading to underdiagnosis and delayed treatment in women. Understanding these differences is key to early detection and effective intervention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 60 million women in the U.S. are living with some form of heart disease. In 2021, heart disease caused 310,661 deaths among women, accounting for about 1 in every 5 female deaths. Yet only 56% of women recognize heart disease as their leading cause of death, reflecting a serious awareness gap.

Recognizing Heart Attack Symptoms in Women

Heart attacks in women often present differently compared to men.

Clinic As the Mayo Clinic reports, women are more likely than men to experience atypical symptoms—such as nausea, fatigue, and jaw or back pain—rather than the classic chest pain associated with heart attacks. This difference can lead to dangerous delays in diagnosis and treatment.

“Although heart disease has long been labeled a man’s disease, it’s just as likely to kill women—and, in fact, more women die of heart disease than of cancer,” says Dr. Jessica Sutherland, interventional cardiologist at the Elliot Heart & Vascular Center. “So even if you’re not experiencing the ‘classic’ chest clutching pain, if something doesn’t feel right, speak up and seek care.”

While chest pain or discomfort remains a common symptom for both genders, women frequently experience less obvious signs, including:

Pain or discomfort in areas such as arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach

Shortness of breath

Sweating or cold sweats

Lightheadedness or dizziness

Palpitations (rapid or irregular heartbeats)

Indigestion or heartburn

Upper abdominal pain

Anxiety or a sense of impending doom

The American Heart Association (AHA) emphasizes that because these symptoms are often subtle or non-traditional, women experiencing heart attacks are more likely to delay seeking emergency medical attention, significantly impacting their outcomes.

8 Overlooked Symptoms of Heart Disease in Women

Women commonly experience symptoms that may not traditionally be associated with heart disease. Recognizing these overlooked signs early can prevent complications and potentially save lives. Here are eight critical symptoms women should not ignore:

Difficulty Breathing When Lying Flat: Indicates potential fluid accumulation in the lungs, a common sign of heart failure. Snoring or Sleep Apnea: Sleep disorders increase stress on the heart and elevate heart disease risk. Upper Back, Jaw, or Neck Pain: These atypical pain points can signal heart-related conditions but are frequently mistaken for musculoskeletal issues. Leg Pain During Activity: Often a sign of peripheral artery disease (PAD), this pain is linked to increased cardiovascular risk. Swollen Ankles or Legs: New or unexplained swelling may indicate heart failure due to compromised heart function. Unexplained Fatigue: Persistent tiredness without a clear cause is common but often overlooked as an indicator of heart disease. Fatty Deposits Around the Eyes: Known as xanthelasmas, these deposits can indicate high cholesterol and increased heart disease risk. Nausea: Frequently occurs without chest pain, making it easy to misinterpret as gastrointestinal issues rather than cardiac in origin.

Risk Factors Unique to Women

Women face unique risk factors that increase susceptibility to heart disease, including:

Hormonal fluctuations, especially during menopause

Pregnancy-related complications like pre-eclampsia or gestational diabetes

Autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis

Awareness of these specific risks is essential for prevention and early detection.

Additionally, the Mayo Clinic highlights that conditions such as diabetes, depression, and emotional stress tend to impact women’s heart health more significantly than men’s. Women are also more prone to coronary microvascular disease, which affects the heart’s smaller arteries and may not appear on standard tests, making it even more critical to recognize subtle symptoms and risk factors.

Steps Women Can Take to Protect Their Heart Health

To proactively manage heart health, the Elliot Heart and Vascular Center in Manchester, NH, and the American Heart Association recommend that women:

Monitor Important Numbers: Regularly check blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar.

Schedule Regular Screenings: Cardiovascular screenings should begin as early as age 20, with adjustments based on personal and family medical history.

Advocate for Themselves: Clearly communicate symptoms to healthcare providers, emphasizing any unusual sensations or persistent fatigue.



Taking Charge of Your Heart Health

Heart disease remains a critical health issue for women in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire, yet awareness and understanding of symptoms and risks remain low. By increasing recognition of these symptoms and advocating for timely care, women can significantly improve their chances of early detection and effective treatment. If you or someone you know experiences any of the symptoms discussed, seek medical attention immediately.

For women in Manchester and across Southern New Hampshire, taking proactive steps now can ensure a healthier, longer life. Stay informed, prioritize regular screenings, and always advocate for your heart health.

Learn more about your risks and symptoms—and don’t hesitate to reach out to your primary care provider for support.

