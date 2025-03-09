Undoing Racism: 2-day workshop focused on peace, justice and effective leadership

Undoing Racism workshops allow for intimate yet intensive dialogue. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – “Undoing Racism” is a two-day workshop focused on strengthening leadership skills and community.

Through dialogue, reflection, role-playing and presentations, this intensive workshop challenges participants to analyze the structures of power and privilege that prohibits social equity and prepares participants to be effective organizers for justice.

“We are creating an environment that continues the work of our mission to stand up for doing something to improve the quality of life for the next generation and honor the work of the people who work for the improvements we enjoy today,” said Brenda Lett, of NH Black Women Health Project, which is an event sponsor.

“It’s our turn to give back. We do this through awareness, learning to utilize tools, techniques and practice, practice and more practice,” Lett said.

The workshop is open to:

community organizers and leaders

peace and social justice advocates

students, participatory researchers, and educators

community development practitioners

anyone interested in creating a more humane society

The 2 ½ day workshop includes:

historical & institutional analysis of racism

understanding the structure of oppression

defining and sharing culture

leadership development

principles of accountability and networking



REGISTRATION Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Registration form attached below.

Training Date: Thursday, March 27, 6:-8 p.m.; Friday, March 28, 9a.m.-5 p.m.; & Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: YWCA-NH, 72 Concord Street, Manchester NH 03101

Cost: $300 for Small Organizations & Individuals;

$350 for Large institutions & Businesses.

Limited Scholarships are available for Students, and Haymarket grantees.



The People's Institute for Survival and Beyond was formed in 1980 by Dr. Jim Dunn and Ron Chisom, who worked to establish a training institute that provides not only community organizing skills, but an analysis, principles, and values that make these skills useful.



The multiracial team of organizers/trainers includes more than 40 men and women whose anti-racist organizing expertise includes years with civil, labor and welfare rights struggles, educational, foster care, social service and health reform movements, as well as youth and grassroots community organizing. They have trained thousands of people across the world.



The People’s Institute is recognized as one of the foremost anti-racism training and organizing institutions in the nation. In a 2002 Aspen Institute survey of eleven top racial justice organizations, five credited The People’s Institute with having the most effective anti-racist analysis.

Workshop Sponsors: NH Black Women Health Project, YWCA-NH, Manchester NAACP & Haymarket People’s Fund.