United By Color: Year 2 of Positive Street Art’s fully integrated residency with Opportunity Networks

It’s story time:

I started my arts education in Los Angeles at Otis College. Through this schooling, I was able to complete my first residency with the Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF) – an organization out there which provides wrap-around services for adults and children who have developmental or physical disabilities. Like anything, this lays on a spectrum and there is no singular approach to creating programming which is wholly integrated, meaning artists work side by side regardless of their cognitive or physical differences.

In the residency program out in LA, I worked alongside clients of ECF, creating art, conducting a series of innovative and technical lectures and aided in curating an exhibition at ECF’s own DAC (Downtown Arts Center) Gallery. The funding from this show was split evenly between the center and the artists; the revenue essentially funding continued programming. These types of programs made so much sense, I didn’t realize they were novel in other regions of our country.

When I moved to the state of New Hampshire I had continued my work in the arts – teaching through various arts organizations, but it was only when I started working for Positive Street Art (PSA) that I was able to curate a truly integrated program which treated all people involved as autonomous and effective individuals. PSA, through more than a decade of service to the Granite State, has created a rich tapestry of working partnerships. This is how I was introduced to Max Morelli, the Program Director over at Opportunity Networks. The leadership and enthusiasm Morelli exercises in his role has been integral in continued programming and success of this work.

Further support from organizations like NH Council on Developmental Disabilities, ABLE NH, Blackbaud and Grassroots Fund have all ensured that not only this multi year programming function to its full potential, but also that the theories of facilitation and placemaking incorporated are informed by the most up to date data and practices. The program is called United Through Color, a title conceived of by the cohort. This unique programming places the artists in the driver’s seat; turning participants into facilitators and cultural liaisons; enabling viewers to engage with more than visual and tactile relics; the work burgeons a footing in the individuality and phenomenal make up of each artist involved.

I thank you very much for hanging tight while I laid the groundwork for the genesis of this exhibition. The cuts in the humanities this year forced us to push back the Echoes and Shifts (Contemporary Indigenous Programming) to the fall, enabling us to stretch the United Through Color show to 12 weeks, additionally allowing us to keep the show up for a couple of months to enable tours and further viewership.

A great big thanks to our arts facilitators Amara Phelps, Seana McDuffie, Cecilia Ulibarri and Roger Balcom.

And now, A Press Release created by the PR Team for United Through Color!

A date to remember: June 12, 2025, 6 – 8 p.m., 48 Bridge St., Nashua NH, #3F, at Positive Street Art.

Come to see our art! Members of Positive Street Art and Opportunity Networks are partnering together

again for their award winning 12-week art intensive United Through Color; the color of different people coming together to learn and experience art, science, professional skills, studying the human form. Come to see paintings and sculptures, performance, art and photography, signature food and dancing. We’ll have allergy friendly foods, with live DJ-ing from some of our own group members D.Original on the decks! Our DJs may even take your classic requests.

Exploring with all kinds of materials and techniques, our artists played and surveyed in clay, still life

modeling, painting, charcoals and ink, drawing with chalk, markers, and even taking pictures. Our artist

Brandon plans to exhibit a large-scale painting (6 feet in width!) which he describes as “spooky,” filled with monsters and spirits from different dimensions in sunset hues. He hopes to inspire the feeling of something looming over you as you enter an immersive sensory cave experience built by fellow artist Eddie. Studying bones and the inner self, Opportunity Networks premiering artist Doug hopes to exhibit a half skull, reminding him of X-Ray vision. The full gallery will be composed of works made by all 18 artists, in a range of mediums.

Participants hope to even create immersive experiences, and will offer a sensory relaxation “Chill” room for guests to take a break from the action. Positive Street Art’s gallery space is accessible for people of all

mobilities.

All art is not only available but encouraged (and reasonably priced) for viewers to take their favorite

pieces home. Half of proceeds from sales go directly back to the artists, who worked diligently on their works and studying their craft; with a percentage dedicated to help continue classes and opportunities for our artists to grow their portfolios and continue developing works and talents. The program explores much more than just creating art, however; participants enjoy hanging out in community with one another, eating snacks, listening to music and engaging in one another’s company.

Gather together with the artists, join our creative and inclusive community, and meet new friends from

all walks of life. Be sure to bring your wallet to participate in our art raffle for your chance to take home an exclusive work, or purchase pieces for your own personal collection. Come on down for a night of art

appreciation, food, music, and fun. We can’t wait to see you!



To schedule an interview, to see more pictures or to sponsor an upcoming exhibition, email

[email protected] or call 603-589-9003.















Pictures from the residency with participants modeling for anatomical rendering and stretching their own canvases.