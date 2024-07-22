United Through Color: A Night of Pizza and Paintings

United Through Color reception.

NASHUA, NH – “300$ FIRM No low ballers. ART as-is, as seen.”

But one got the sense he would barter for functioning lightsabers and/or a motorcycle. Ed Davis stood beside his paintings of the Death Star and Luke Skywalker, their proud steward and author. Ed was one of many artists represented recently at Positive Street Art for their United Through Color reception. Ed and eight other artists were interfacing with the general public, talking up their wares – everything from low-dollar pencil sketches to premium priced works in wood and plaster, which extruded horizontally from their self-made canvases.

Ed talked all night about the program and his time in it, some sentences punctuated by small bites of pizza. In a crowd of, by my count, 12 people surrounding Ed, he was talking to prospective patrons when the nearby TV, which was playing a slide show of pictures from the 10-week program, turned off to “NO SIGNAL.” Without hesitation, Ed waved at the display, saying “I love this channel, I get it at home.” Uproarious laughter. Smiles. A few minutes later, Ed still wearing a smile and radiating the joy of standing in front of work which was his entirely, when suddenly – a patron purchased his Luke Skywalker piece. ‘WAAAHHOOOOO!’ Ed exclaimed.

He had sold one of his more expensive paintings.

Amara Phelps, work also featured in the show, struck through her wall label with ‘S-O-L-D’ in a purple marker. Amara, Yasmin Safarzadeh (curator), and plenty of staff from the Opportunity Networks would meet weekly for the preceding months in a studio space all their own at Positive Street Art in Nashua. Guided by their peers, but mostly themselves, they would assemble a body of work. Studies in concept, figure, form, and display were practiced, some galleried but none wasted. On a far table by the pizza was a mound of progress sketches, sold in affordable pairs. Not quite everything made it to the wall, but almost everything that did likewise made its way out the door.

Amara Phelps.

Manny Ramirez and Cecilia Ulibarri were there, of course, along with the usual PSA gallery of rogues. They were busy talking to the show goers and artists, like Darren Roberts. Darren’s work focused on the important things in life. Fun things. Things he likes. First to sell was a painting called “Ocean Sunrise,” a banger by any definition. Gulls soared overhead, a peeking sun atop sullen blue water through which three identical and stone faced dolphins marched in solemn partition. It sold very quickly. He spoke during the reception. About halfway through, along with a few other people to roaring applause. Taking first a deep breath before beginning his orations, he looked sure but hesitant. He spoke about what the art meant to him and what some of his pieces were about, finishing with a long but hasty exhale. One could hear the doubts marred with particles of carbon dioxide leaving him. A night of sales ensued, however. For himself and most other artists involved. And certainly the audience cheered in support and exaltation!

It was quite the turnout. With plenty of discourse and conversation to be had in the short two hours the reception had run. These artists had overcome many hardships; internal, external, financial, all infernal! The artists of the night from the program were all differently abled in some way and were turned on to the program through Opportunity Networks, whose mission is as follows: “At Opportunity Networks, we aim to support individuals with disabilities as well as work with members of the community to create partnerships that are beneficial for everyone.”

Max Morelli, Director of Program Services at Opportunity Networks

Some disabilities were seen, some not. But all reveled in their unadulterated expression of what they loved. I was invited to come to the last day of studio time to chill with the artists and make art myself. Just two days before the show, they were finishing turning their studio space into their gallery. Painter’s tape was lifted from all edges and all surfaces and each panel was readied for aesthetically dialed in viewing and display. Some were pushed beyond their comfort level to claw at something they thought was beyond their grasp. Most found out they were already naturally adept and their years of experience means that their skills sets are already at the level of professional art making. Especially for people like Liz Morin and Teddy Theos.

Liz Morin speaking on her process through the 10-week program.

That’s the thing about art, everyone can make it. Different people have different ideas about what makes something great, and some of those ideas are more complex. Complexity becomes conversation, and conversation becomes expression; this expression happens to be material and community oriented. Thought to action a catalyst of movements nation-wide which call for the acceptance and immersion of adults with developmental disabilities into our communities at large.

When I asked Ed what he thought about all this he said, “Art is talent plus colors”

“Oh really?” I replied.

“And also how you feel; Captain Hook, and Mermaids”

His second statement ties it all together, for me.



Teddy Theos standing in front of his piece ‘Phineas and Ferb’

Moving down the gallery walls, Sara Coffill, had a collection of very colorful and pink pieces. Pink on pink on pink. When asked what her setup entailed she said succinctly “pink.” Why does there need to be any other explanation? How apt. Her stuff looked like a mix between Hieronymus Bosch and concept art for The Babadook movie. I actually really liked it.

Lisa Beauchamp was next, she had a mix of painted oak slats and off-square colorscapes. Her work came together in the final hours of the final day of studio time with the buzzer. Her centerpiece had an autumnal wash of colors with a green cartoonish malady of creeping lacerations walking across the center. One painting in particular showed a house with a short purple stone walkway. A few steps closer and the steps looked like potatoes.





Lisa Beauchamp and Nathaniel Pepe’s work

Not every contributor was available for comment, but Alyssa Sawicki and Meghan Costello were comingled in the corner near their art relics. Meghan said she was trying to make a “different inspiration, and a different outlook.”

Very cool.







Liz had beautiful work which was meticulous and delicate in its rendering. And Teddy made work which Yasamin was salivating over. His work spoke on different levels entirely and he knows exactly what each piece needs to be.

Where are these artists now? What is their next big assignment? It’s a mural project and Multicultural festival at Sheehan-Basquil Park on August 17th. They’re joining MYTURN, Queerlective, Waypoint, the Manchester NAACP, Manchester Grows and Manchester Central Little League to give us an idea of what sports today look like in this historic park!

Any further questions or to join in on the shenanigans hit up Yasamin Safarzadeh at yasamin@positivestreetart.org. For those who would like to table at the event please fill out this form.

Click through the gallery.

Yasamin Safarzadeh Cecilia Ulibarri Duncan MacLennan Randall Nielson who also took part in this residency and is the lead figurehead of Queerlective.



