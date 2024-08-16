Upcoming Beer Festivals

BREWERY SCENE

by Jeff Rogers

That time is upon us. Summer’s in full swing, fall is approaching, and calendars are overflowing with events – some important, some merely fun, some recalling an earlier life more tied to the seasons of nature, where activities would of necessity turn to harvest and related chores.

How to handle it all? Easy! Pick a nice nearby event where you can relax and appreciate a few carefully crafted and lovingly poured beverages, which are actually confluences of art and agriculture designed to delight your tastebuds and slake your thirst. And if some friends can join you there, even better. Luckily, beer festivals seem to abound this time of year. Below are several coming up (plus a few related events). Click the provided links for full details.

Beer Tasting 101

Wednesday Aug 21 2024 — 6:30-8:00 PM

Rambling House Food & Gathering 57 Factory Street Nashua NH Details…

Gate City Brewfest

Saturday Aug 24 — 12-5 PM

Holman Stadium Nashua NH To benefit the Nashua Police Athletic League. General admission from 1-5 VIP admission only from 12-1 Details…

Smuttynose Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival

Saturday Aug 24 — 12-5pm Field at Towle Farm 105 Towle Farm Rd Hampton, NH Featuring some of the area’s most popular food trucks dishing out fan favorites such as juicy flavorful chicken sandwiches, mouthwatering smash burgers, rich and creamy ice cream and more! Offering Smuttynose’s popular and seasonal brews. Details…

Manchester Brewfest

Saturday, September 21 — 12-4 PM Arms Park, Commercial Street Manchester NH To benefit Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter, which is a non-profit organization started in 1996. The shelter takes in homeless, abused, and abandoned animals in the city of Manchester. We provide shelter, medical care, and spay/neuter to every animal that comes through our doors. In operation for over two decades, the shelter has helped provide care and find loving homes for over 25,000 animals. At the Manchester Animal Shelter, we believe all animals are deserving of life, respect and care. Our goal is zero-population-growth through spay/neuter programs and services that focus on education, medical care, fostering and adoption. Details…

Vulgar Lagerfest

Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival

October 5 — 12-4 PM Downtown Exeter, NH Swasey Parkway Exeter, NH Details…

Mount Uncanoonuc Brewfest

October 19 2024 / 1-5 PM Shaw’s Plaza 553 Mast Road Goffstown NH Presented by Mountain Base Brewery and The Worker Bee Fund, which is a 501(c)(3) charity providing necessary home improvements and safety modifications for elderly and disabled veterans. We have installed wheelchair ramps, stair lifts, remodeled accessible kitchens and bathrooms as well as new roofs. As always, with our fundraisers, 100% of the profits are applied to the projects that we perform for disabled american service veterans. Details…

Northwoods Brewing Co. Fall Fest