Upcoming Beer Festivals

BREWERY SCENE
by Jeff Rogers
That time is upon us. Summer’s in full swing, fall is approaching, and calendars are overflowing with events – some important, some merely fun, some recalling an earlier life more tied to the seasons of nature, where activities would of necessity turn to harvest and related chores.
How to handle it all? Easy! Pick a nice nearby event where you can relax and appreciate a few carefully crafted and lovingly poured beverages, which are actually confluences of art and agriculture designed to delight your tastebuds and slake your thirst. And if some friends can join you there, even better. Luckily, beer festivals seem to abound this time of year. Below are several coming up (plus a few related events). Click the provided links for full details.
Beer Tasting 101
Wednesday Aug 21 2024 — 6:30-8:00 PM
Rambling House Food & Gathering
57 Factory Street
Nashua NH
Gate City Brewfest
Saturday Aug 24 — 12-5 PM
Holman Stadium
Nashua NH
To benefit the Nashua Police Athletic League.
General admission from 1-5
VIP admission only from 12-1
Smuttynose Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival
Saturday Aug 24 — 12-5pm
Field at Towle Farm
105 Towle Farm Rd
Hampton, NH
Featuring some of the area’s most popular food trucks dishing out fan favorites such as juicy flavorful chicken sandwiches, mouthwatering smash burgers, rich and creamy ice cream and more! Offering Smuttynose’s popular and seasonal brews.
Manchester Brewfest
Saturday, September 21 — 12-4 PM
Arms Park, Commercial Street
Manchester NH
To benefit Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter, which is a non-profit organization started in 1996. The shelter takes in homeless, abused, and abandoned animals in the city of Manchester. We provide shelter, medical care, and spay/neuter to every animal that comes through our doors. In operation for over two decades, the shelter has helped provide care and find loving homes for over 25,000 animals.
At the Manchester Animal Shelter, we believe all animals are deserving of life, respect and care. Our goal is zero-population-growth through spay/neuter programs and services that focus on education, medical care, fostering and adoption.
Vulgar Lagerfest
Saturday, September 21 — 12 – 4
Marceau Park
4 Smith St
Franklin NH
GUEST BREWERIES:
BACKYARD | COPPER PIG | DIRIGIBLE | FEATHERED FRIEND
HOBBS | IDLE HANDS | JACK’S ABBEY | KETTLEHEAD
LIARS BENCH | LOADED QUESTION | NOTCH | POST & BEAM
STONEFACE | TO SHARE | TWIN BARNS | WILDBLOOM
Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival
October 5 — 12-4 PM
Downtown Exeter, NH
Swasey Parkway
Exeter, NH
Mount Uncanoonuc Brewfest
October 19 2024 / 1-5 PM
Shaw’s Plaza
553 Mast Road
Goffstown NH
Presented by Mountain Base Brewery and The Worker Bee Fund, which is a 501(c)(3) charity providing necessary home improvements and safety modifications for elderly and disabled veterans. We have installed wheelchair ramps, stair lifts, remodeled accessible kitchens and bathrooms as well as new roofs.
As always, with our fundraisers, 100% of the profits are applied to the projects that we perform for disabled american service veterans.
Northwoods Brewing Co. Fall Fest
Sunday October 20 — 11 AM to 4 PM
1334 1st NH Turnpike
Northwood NH
Live music! 30+ local vendors! Dogs welcome!
Featuring Northwoods first ever canned seltzer, called Cetus, a bubbly mix of Blueberry, Pomegranate, and Açaí, with beautiful can art by Northwoods Brewing’s director of marketing, Sarah Fenerty
Proceeds will benefit Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation.