Update on Saturday’s shooting by police of man at hotel

Manchester Police cruiser parked outside the Fairfield Hotel following a police call that resulted in an officer shooting a man. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police on Tuesday identified the man who was shot Saturday by a Manchester police officer after a disturbance at the Fairfield Inn.

John Tibbs, 50, of Alton, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of reckless conduct following the incident, which unfolded on June 21, 2025, at approximately 4:20 p.m. That’s when Manchester Police responded to a call at the Fairfield Inn, 860 South Porter St., regarding an unwanted person. Hotel staff reported that an individual in one of the rooms was refusing to leave.

When officers arrived and a man opened the door to the room, later identified as Tibbs, who immediately began shooting a gun. Officers returned fire, striking Tibbs, who was treated at the scene by the officers and then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. No officers were injured.

“Our officers faced a sudden and life-threatening situation and acted quickly and professionally to defend themselves and protect others,” said Chief Peter Marr. “They followed their training, responded with courage, and then provided medical aid to the suspect without hesitation.”

The New Hampshire State Police were called in to handle the investigation, and both the Attorney General’s Office and the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office were notified. The Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office is handling the prosecution of the case.