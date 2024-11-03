VA Manchester director receives NHHA honors for distinguished service

NHHA President Steve Ahren and VAMAN MCD Kevin Forrest. Photo/Amanda Bizarro Photography

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association (NHHA) presented the prestigious James A. Hamilton Founder’s Award to VA Manchester Medical Center Director Kevin M. Forrest for outstanding service to health care for the people of New Hampshire during their annual meeting held Oct. 21, 2024, in Bretton Woods.

“This year’s recipient is recognized nationally as an exceptional servant leader and driver of high

reliability that embodies authenticity and leads by example by setting the standard of excellence,”

said Executive Vice President Susan Reeves, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the new

chair of the NHHA Board presenting Forrest the award.

The James A. Hamilton Founder’s Award is the highest recognition presented. The recipient is an

individual of integrity and consistent commitment readily evident to associates and whose extraordinary achievement or exceptional contribution is in the interest of human health and well-being, that has extended into the local community, state, or nation.

There was no doubt in the mind of Chief Nurse Executive Jennifer F. Winslow that Forrest was

the perfect nominee for the award. She works alongside him every day as the associate director

for patient care services. Winslow views first-hand his outstanding service to health care and New

Hampshire Veterans.

“He is a transformational leader who inspires all those around him to take the extra step, go the

extra mile, and connect with each other and our Veterans because relationships matter. He is

passionate and dedicated to ensuring VA Manchester Healthcare System provides unparalleled

health care to our Veterans,” shared Winslow Reeves highlighted Forrest’s achievements before announcing his name.

She noted his immediate actions after the passage of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act legislation to ensure New Hampshire Veterans received health care benefits for today, tomorrow, and for their future needs. Additionally, his support of the “Hire Right, Hire Fast” initiative

leading to the highest employee growth rate over a 5-year average. He extended retention

education loan repayment to vital positions resulting in a reduced nurse turnover rate.



“Our [NHHA] recipient is strongly committed to suicide prevention efforts and has been a

VA New England Network leader in the development of new and novel suicide prevention

approaches,” said Reeves. “VA Manchester has the highest compliance rate for skills trainings for

evaluation and management of suicide.”

