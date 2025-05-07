Van Eyk Twirls Complete Game in Doubleheader Split

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-17) split its doubleheader with the Hartford Yard Goats (17-11) at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday with a 2-1 win and a 4-2 loss. Right-hander CJ Van Eyk (W, 2-3) surrendered one earned run and piled six strikeouts in his second consecutive quality for New Hampshire. In his last two starts, Van Eyk has allowed three earned runs on seven hits, with 10 punchouts in 13 innings of work.

Righty Gabriel Hughes (L, 1-2) suffered the loss after he struck out seven batters and allowed two earned runs in five innings.

Fisher Cats right fielder RJ Schreck plated its runs in game one on a two-RBI triple to center field that gave New Hampshire a 2-0 lead through three innings. It was the first of two hits for New Hampshire with the next knock belonging to catcher Jacob Sharp in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Hartford’s lone run came across in the top of the seventh inning after shortstop Jose Torres reached on a walk and scored on an RBI-groundout from second baseman Dyan Jorge. Van Eyk polished off the game with a groundout to secure game one, 2-1.

Five New Hampshire arms saw action in game two after Van Eyk went the distance in game one. Righty Rafael Sanchez (L, 1-2) threw two innings to start game one and surrendered three earned runs on five hits, with all three runs scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Ryan Jennings posted his fourth-straight scoreless relief outing with 2-1/3 scoreless frames, one hit, two walks and one strikeout. Right-hander Hunter Gregory followed with 1-2/3 scoreless, hitless innings with two punchouts. Relievers Grayson Thurman and Bobby Milacki finished off the top of the seventh inning, with the Yard Goats’ fourth run being charged to Thurman in 2/3 of an inning.

Hartford plated three runs in the top of the second inning when it led off the frame with a double from first baseman Zach Kokoska, followed by a single from Jorge. Kokoska scored on a passed ball before right fielder GJ Hill plated a run on a triple to center field. Catcher Ben McCabe cashed in Hill with an RBI single, which gave the Yard Goats a 3-0 lead after two innings.

New Hampshire rattled off two runs in the bottom of the third inning when designated hitter Jace Bohrofen drilled a double off the right-center field wall, scoring catcher Robert Brooks and Schreck. The Fisher Cats had two runners on base before Hartford turned a 4-6-3 double play to escape the bottom of the third with a 3-2 lead.

After the Yard Goats added one more run in the top of the seventh inning, the Fisher Cats brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on first and second, Hartford’s Collin Baumgartner slammed the door with a strikeout and the Yard Goats took game two, 4-2.