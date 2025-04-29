May 1-12: Vegan Chef Challenge coming to Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Just a heads up for Queen City vegans: May is going to be a fun month for you.

From May 1 to 12, a dozen restaurants in Manchester will have specialized vegan menu offerings as part of the Vegan Chef Challenge, a month-long event by Vegan Outreach that has challenged chefs in generally medium-sized cities to create new vegan dishes. Those who vote in the challenge are entered into random drawings for gift certificates at participating restaurants.

In addition to Manchester, Vegan Chef Challenges will also take place in Springfield, Missouri; Reno, Nevada and Kalamazoo, Michigan in the month of May.

Manchester’s Vegan Chef Challenge is sponsored by the New Hampshire Animal Rescue League.

More information on the event and participating restaurants can be found at veganchefchallenge.org/manchester