VEX Robotics VT/NH State Championship heads to MCC this weekend

Promotional photo/Vex Robotics

MANCHESTER, NH— More than 80 elementary, middle, and high school students and mentors from around New Hampshire and Vermont will unite at Manchester Community College the weekend of March 8th and 9th for the 2024-2025 VEX Robotics Competition game. More than 40 teams will compete with and against other schools in a series of back-to-back robotics challenges, to advance to the VEX World Championship this spring.

On Saturday, March 8th, Manchester Community College (MCC) will host the NH/VT State Championship VEX Robotics Competition for high school students, kicking off a weekend of robotics events on campus. On Sunday, elementary and middle school students will compete in the VEX IQ Challenge. The teams will compete daily from 8 am to 4 pm.

There are more than 45,000 VEX teams from over 81 countries that participate in over 3,700 events worldwide. The season culminates each spring, with the highly anticipated VEX Robotics World Championship, uniting top qualifying teams from local, state, and international VEX Robotics events to crown World Champions.

The VEX Robotics Competition is managed by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation and serves as a vehicle for students to develop critical life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and project management, honed through building robots and competing with like-minded students from the local community.

“These programs are fun for the students today, but the lessons they learn provide skills needed in the workplace tomorrow,” said Dan Larochelle, Professor of Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics at Manchester Community College. “This technology is increasingly being used in all aspects of the economy. The experience from this program gives these students specific talents that are needed in our workforce, especially if they seek careers in the advanced manufacturing field.”

This annual competition attracts many technology companies, hoping to plant seeds of interest that will become employee recruitment opportunities in the future. This year’s competition is made possible by the following sponsors: BAE, IAS, New Balance, Northpoint Construction, NHHEU, E-Tech Group, TurboCAM, and the Foundation for Innovative Schools.

More information is available at www.mccnh.edu/robotics. For details on additional upcoming events, visit www.RobotEvents.com. For more information about the REC Foundation, go to www.RoboticsEducation.org.