Vision for Vacancies: High Street gem with fitness center; Hampton Street office in prime location

15 High St., Manchester, NH

This 175-square-foot office is tucked away and very quiet, with double windows allowing a flood of natural light into the space. Perfect for occupational therapists, physical therapists, or private personal trainers. Meet with your client in your office, then bring them down to the state-of-the-art fitness center, or yoga studio on the lower level – both included amenities. Free WiFi, access to two conference rooms, parking with dedicated EV charging spaces, impressive lobby with greeter, and a shared kitchen and beverage station with complimentary coffee, tea, and cocoa, are also included.

16 Hampton St., Manchester, NH

Fantastic location for a variety of growing businesses! 16 Hampton Street is a ±1,800 square-foot standalone building less than a block away from the busiest retail corridor in Manchester, with 12 off-street parking spaces and a fenced-in backyard. It is conveniently located just off the intersection of Queen City Avenue and South Willow Street with only a five-minute drive to Exit 2 and a six-minute drive to Exit 4.

The layout features a conference room, one office, a large open bullpen, kitchenette, one bathroom, and plumbing hookups for one additional bathroom. This building was previously used as a daycare center and hair salon, so additional plumbing hookups remain. Located in General Business (B-2) Zoning, this location allows for a flexible variety of business uses including insurance offices, gyms, salons, small medical practices, and more. The building has a recently replaced roof, central air with propane heat, 200-amp electrical service, and municipal water & sewer. Tenant to pay all utilities, snow removal, and landscaping.

Interested in either of these properties? Looking for something specific, or a little different? Give the Manchester Economic Development Office a call at 603-624-6505 or send us an email and we will make a connection for you.