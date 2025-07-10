    Walgreens armed robbery suspect arrested  

    Byline:
    ,
    ,
    Skillin/MPD

    MANCHESTER, NH – On June 9, 2025, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Walgreens at 227 S. Main  Street for a reported armed robbery. 

    Responding officers learned a male suspect entered the store, displayed a knife to the clerk, and  demanded money. He then fled the scene on foot. Surveillance footage later showed the suspect in the  area of Blaine and Cleveland Streets, where he had removed his shirt and changed his hat. 

    During the investigation, Manchester Police were alerted to a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) issued by  Londonderry Police regarding a vehicle possibly connected to an armed robbery in their jurisdiction. 

    Manchester officers located the vehicle on School Street where officers observed a traffic violation. The  driver matched the description of the Walgreens robbery suspect. He was identified Seth Skillin, 44, of Manchester. Following further investigation, Skillin was taken into custody and charged with  Armed Robbery and Driving After Revocation/Suspension. 

    Londonderry Police were notified and subsequently filed additional charges related to their investigation. Skillin was scheduled to be arraigned today, July 10, 2025, in Manchester District Court.

    Subscribe to receive your free daily eNews + a note from the Ink Link publisher.

    We don’t spam!

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 