Walgreens armed robbery suspect arrested  

Skillin/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 9, 2025, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Walgreens at 227 S. Main Street for a reported armed robbery.

Responding officers learned a male suspect entered the store, displayed a knife to the clerk, and demanded money. He then fled the scene on foot. Surveillance footage later showed the suspect in the area of Blaine and Cleveland Streets, where he had removed his shirt and changed his hat.

During the investigation, Manchester Police were alerted to a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) issued by Londonderry Police regarding a vehicle possibly connected to an armed robbery in their jurisdiction.

Manchester officers located the vehicle on School Street where officers observed a traffic violation. The driver matched the description of the Walgreens robbery suspect. He was identified Seth Skillin, 44, of Manchester. Following further investigation, Skillin was taken into custody and charged with Armed Robbery and Driving After Revocation/Suspension.

Londonderry Police were notified and subsequently filed additional charges related to their investigation. Skillin was scheduled to be arraigned today, July 10, 2025, in Manchester District Court.