Walk for Hope: A day of unity and fundraising

Big Finish: A group of Walk for Hope 2025 Participants pose for a photo at the finish line. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual Walk for Hope, a powerful fundraising event benefiting the Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot, drew more than 500 people Sunday for a day of celebration and remembrance.

This 5K walk offers a meaningful way for individuals to honor cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and contribute directly to enhancing local cancer care.

The Walk for Hope is a crucial initiative for the Solinsky Center, with 100 percent of money raised directly supporting essential programs and services that contribute to positive patient experience. These services extend far beyond medical treatment, encompassing holistic support that addresses the diverse needs of cancer patients and their families.

Dr. Greg Baxter, President, Elliot Health System, addresses participants in the June 8 Walk for Hope.

Donations from the Walk for Hope help fund vital resources such as:

Mental Health: Providing crucial psychological support to patients navigating the emotional challenges of cancer.

Nutrition Services: Offering guidance and assistance with dietary needs, which are often critical during treatment.

Educational Survivor Series: Empowering survivors with knowledge and tools for life after cancer.

Alternative Therapies: Exploring complementary approaches that can improve comfort and well-being.

Transportation Assistance: Ensuring patients can access their appointments and treatments, removing a significant barrier to care.

Patient and Family Nurse Navigator Program: Offering personalized guidance and support throughout the cancer journey, helping with care options, scheduling, billing, and advocacy.

Lunch services and food pantry: Addressing nutritional needs for patients undergoing lengthy treatments.

Rideshare services and gas gift cards: Providing practical transportation solutions.

Art therapy programs: Offering creative outlets for emotional expression and healing.

The Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot is a leading facility that integrates radiation oncology, medical oncology, and state-of-the-art technology in a comforting and accessible environment.

PHOTO GALLERY BY JEFFREY HASTINGS

JEFFREY HASTINGS