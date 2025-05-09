Walk for Hunger returning to Veterans’ Park

Manchester, NH – Families in Transition will host the 35th Annual Walk Against Hunger on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The walk starts in Veterans’ Park in Manchester, NH, at 12:00 p.m., and walkers will enjoy a 2.5-mile walk in the Manchester Downtown area. The long-standing annual event serves as a key source of support for all the programs under Families in Transition, including emergency shelter, housing, food, dining, and substance use treatment. Demand for Families in Transition services has risen through the course of the year, making this event even more critical.

NH Healthy Families is proud to serve as the Walk Against Hunger premier sponsor for the sixth consecutive year,” said Gerri Vaughan, Plan President and CEO of NH Healthy Families. “As Granite Staters continue to contend with the high cost of groceries further exacerbating the challenge of food insecurity throughout our state, we are pleased to continue our partnership with Families in Transition as they work to address this critical need.”

Supporters of the event include Premier Sponsor, NH Healthy Families, Legacy Sponsor, Cogswell Benevolent Trust, and Community Sponsor, Spectrum Marketing Companies.

“At Kalwall, our commitment to human-centered design extends far beyond daylighting buildings—it’s about creatinghealthier spaces and stronger communities,” said Chris Mosby, President of Kalwall Corporation. “For over 70 years, we’ve called Manchester home, growing deep roots and building a culture of giving back to the community we love. That’s why all 138 of us—employees, families, and friends—are proud to support the 35th Annual Walk Against Hunger by Families in Transition.”

Individuals and teams can register online to create their own fundraising pages and participate in the fundraising efforts

leading up to May 18, 2025, or register in the park on the day of the event. For more information, visit the Walk Against Hunger event page at support.fitnh.org/2025Walk or contact [email protected]