Ward 1 Alderman Chris Morgan announces candidacy for At-Large Alderman

Morgan

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester native, small business owner and Ward 1 Alderman Chris Morgan has officially announced his candidacy for one of the two At-Large Aldermanic seats.

“It’s been an honor to serve as Ward 1 Alderman and I’m excited to now have the opportunity to work for the honor to represent every ward of this great city,” Morgan said in announcing the news Thursday.

“My focus will be to campaign diligently to earn every vote and, if elected, continue my focus on constituent services and citywide issues.”

During his time as Ward 1 Alderman, Morgan has built a strong record of public service, earning a reputation as a reasonable, responsive, and initiative-taking leader. He has collaborated closely with residents and businesses across the city on a wide range of concerns—from school projects and road improvements to public safety, affordable housing, homelessness while working to keep our taxes as low as possible.

Morgan currently serves as:

Chair of the Community Improvement Committee

Chair of the Baseball and Civic Center Committee

Member of the Public Safety, Health, and Traffic Committee

Chair of the Youth Sports Special Committee

“As I’ve worked on pressing issues across Manchester, I’ve had many people ask if they can support and vote for me,” said Morgan. “Now, as an At-Large candidate, I can finally say yes—and I look forward to serving the needs of residents in every corner of Manchester.”

If elected to the At-Large position, Morgan pledges to bring his collaborative spirit, practical experience, and deep love for his hometown to every neighborhood and resident across the city.