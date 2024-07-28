Ward 1 zoning meeting set for July 31

MANCHESTER, NH – There is another draft zoning ordinance community meeting this week, July 31 at Webster Elementary School, 6 p.m.

According to City of Manchester Planning and Community Development Director Jeffrey Belanger, the new zoning code is largely form-based, following in the footsteps of other New Hampshire municipalities such as Dover, Portsmouth and Lancaster.

You can read up on the June 21 public presentatation here.

The remaining schedule of community meetings is below:

July 31, 6 p.m. – Webster Elementary School, 2519 Elm St.

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. – St. Anthony Community Center, 152 Belmont St.

Aug. 14, 6 p.m. – Green Acres Elementary School, 100 Jack Lovering Dr.

Aug. 17, 10 a.m. – Manchester Community Resource Center, 434 Lake Ave.

Aug. 21, 6 p.m. – McDonough Elementary School, 550 Lowell St.

Aug. 28, 6 p.m. – Smyth Road Elementary School, 245 Bruce Rd.

Sept. 4, 6 p.m. – Bishop O’Neil Youth Center, 30 S. Elm St.

Sept.7, 10 a.m. – Palace Theater Spotlight Room, 96 Hanover St.

A steering committee is also expected to be created to help guide any additional modifications to the proposed changes before they are presented for approval by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen later this year, with Mayor Ruais expected to appoint three members of the public not already serving as Aldermen or on the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Heritage Commission or Housing Commission. Those boards will have their own representatives on the committee

Anyone interested in joining the steering committee should send a letter of interest to luc@manchesternh.gov or by mail to Jeff Belanger at the City of Manchester Planning and Community Development Department, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101.



