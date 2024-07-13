Ward 10 gets look at its proposed zoning future

What Ward 10 will look like under the new draft zoning ordinance: residential in yellow, commercial in red/pink and the orange/brown in between as mixed-use. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Another community meeting, another large crowd.

On Saturday morning, Ward 10’s Parker Varney Elementary School hosted the second of 12 community meetings asking Manchester residents for their feedback on the proposed draft of the new city zoning ordinances.

According to Manchester Planning and Community Development Director Jeff Belanger, the zoning in Ward 10, which constitutes the city’s southwestern region, will largely stay the same. Belanger roughly described the types of zones in the Ward in three parts: a single family-focused western area, a mixed use central area and an eastern area focused on business.

The western area, which consists of R-1 (Residential Single-Family) and R-2 (Residential Two-Family) zones, extends to from the Bedford border approximately B Street and William Street, going further east in areas south of Baker Avenue and Harvell Street.

Here, the new minimum lot size will be 6,000 square feet, coming down from 7,500 square feet, with Belanger noting that many homes in the area are less than even 5,000 square feet, leading 6,000 square feet to appear as a reasonable compromise that will allow more housing without altering the character of the neighborhoods.

The middle portion of the ward will have the new MX-1 (Mixed Use-Neighborhood) and MX-2 (Mixed Use General) zones. This central region consists of an area north of the Piscataquog River near West Street as well as the Ferry Street neighborhood and areas south of the Piscataquog along South Main Street and Milford Street until the R1/R2 zones begin.

The MX-1 zone is focused on residential use, but also allows four-unit residential buildings and also small businesses and office space. The MX-2 focused on small to medium sized businesses under 3,000 square feet and residential uses.

Lastly, the eastern portion of the ward is zoned BC-1 (Business Corridor- Neighborhood) and BC-2 (Business Corridor-Regional). The BC-1 zone is a higher density type of the MX-2 zone and in Ward 10 will be focused on South Main Street from Granite Street to West Hancock Street. The MX-2 zone is primarily centered around Second Street. Belanger said there will not be many changes here, outside of an emphasis on limited building setbacks he believes will facilitate pedestrian access to the area.

Kristen Bixby, one of the senior planners for the city, said she was surprised and excited at the amount of people that came out to give input on what they want for their neighborhood.

“A big part of what we’re trying to do and what the Master Plan taught us is that we need more walkability and we heard today that some people do see the sidewalks as too small,” she said. “The question is how do we want to address that and make it easier for people to get around by foot if they want to.”

Bixby added that those in attendance told her that residential uses should be prioritized over commercial ones in the area just south of Georgio’s between Granite Street and the Piscataquog River.

Bill Barry on July 13, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry estimated that approximately 100 people attended the meeting, despite the warm weather.

“It certainly shows that the residents in Ward 10 care, not only about this ward, but the city of Manchester,” he said. “They really came out and they were really engaged.”

Local resident Thlema Brown felt the biggest change was a larger emphasis on mixed-use zoning, but felt that the proposed changes are appropriate.

“I think that in general, not being an expert on the plan, reflects the changing times,” she said. “People aren’t commuting to work as much, maybe the shift from requiring less business-based parking is important. I think what I’ve seen so far is a good step.”

At Saturday’s meeting and the Wednesday meeting in Ward 12, participants were asked about the two most significant topics they hope to be addressed in the proposed new zoning ordinance. Here are the totals on that informal survey as of the conclusion of the Saturday meeting. Residents who were unable to attend this or other meetings can participate in an online survey or learn more about the ordinance at manchesternh.gov/landusecode.

The next community meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 6 p.m. at Jewett Elementary School.

Housing – 56

Architectural Quality/Neighborhood Character- 46

Walkability- 35

Allowing Neighborhood Business in More Places- 25

Streamlining Permitting- 18

Traffic- 14

Parking- 9

Jobs and Housing on Hackett Hill- 3

Less Density/Reduce Crime- 3

Recreation Activities/Children’s Sports- 2

Amoskeag Bridge Impacts- 2

Speed Bump on Milford Street- 2

Climate Change- 1

Public Transportation- 1

Enforce speeding laws- 1