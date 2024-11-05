Ward 3 among 8 random towns/wards selected for post-election audits

Votes cast at the Carol Rines Center in Ward 3 will be part of a random post-election audit. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

The 2024 General Election post-election audits will be publicly conducted at the New Hampshire State Archives.

CONCORD, NH – The Secretary of State has randomly selected a ballot counting device in each of the following towns and city wards for a post-election audit in accordance with SB 489 (2024) and Ballot Law Commission Order 2023-3:

VotingWorks Ballot Counting Device

1. Moultonborough

2. Rochester Ward 2

Date and Time of Audit: Wednesday, November 6, at 1pm

Location: New Hampshire State Archives, 9 Ratification Way, Concord, NH 03301

AccuVote Ballot Counting Device

3. Bedford

4. Hudson

5. Laconia Ward 3

6. Manchester Ward 3

7. Somersworth Ward 4

8. Walpole

Date and Time: Thursday, November 7, at 8 a.m.

Location: New Hampshire State Archives, 9 Ratification Way, Concord, NH 03301

The moderators in each location were notified after polls opened on November 5. Just one device from each location will be audited. The audits are open to the public and media.

The following individuals will assist with the audits:

Attorney Jenn Cote, Secretary of State’s Office

Senior Deputy Secretary of State Patty Lovejoy

Senator Jim Gray (also moderator in Rochester)

Representative Joan Hamblet (also moderator in Portsmouth)

Moderator Robert Dezmelyk, Newton

Moderator Chris Regan, Durham

Moderator Louise Gosselin, Manchester Ward 6

A full report of the audits will be published by the Secretary of State’s Office on Friday, November 8.

For additional information regarding the intent, process, and procedures of the audit, please see SB 489 (2024) and Post Audit Procedures State General Election.